Politics Belgian journalist isn't facing expulsion - report Belgian journalist Philippe Bertinchamps has received the necessary consent of all competent security authorities to extend his stay in our country. Izvor: Tanjug Monday, February 19, 2018 | 17:03 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Tanjug said it learned this on Monday.

According to the agency's sources, Bertinchamps' request to extend his residence permit here has not been denied - because the procedure has not yet been completed.



On the contrary, his request "passed" the process of obtaining the consent of all competent security authorities, and he will soon receive the relevant decision, Tanjug's source said.



The report added that in this case, procedures have been respected that apply to all foreign journalists accredited to work in Serbia.



Earlier, the NGO Reporters Without Borders said that Serbian authorities had "rejected a request by Bertinchamps for a temporary residence permit so that he can continue living with his Serbian family."



This was followed by reactions of some Serbian parties and journalist associations, who claimed that the Belgian was "facing expulsion."