Politics Serbian and Chinese police look to boost cooperation Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic spoke on Tuesday in Belgrade with Deputy Chief of Shanghai's Public Security Bureau Han Yung. Izvor: Beta Tuesday, January 23, 2018 | 16:16

Beta cited a press release to report that they spoke about "improving cooperation."

They also discussed "exchanging experiences, and organizing training for members of the two police forces."



Stefanovic also spoke with Yung - who is vice president of the Shanghai police academy - about organizing joint training for members of special units, and thanked him for the successful cooperation so far.



The minister offered the Chinese official help in training Shanghai police officers in weapons handling - "since our instructors are highly trained in this field and have excellent results in international competitions."