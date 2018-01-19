Politics "Pristina's reaction unacceptable, no desire to find killer" Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic says the reaction of Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj was "completely unacceptable." Source: Prva TV Friday, January 19, 2018 | 09:18 Tweet (Tanjug, file)

As previously reported by Prva TV, Pristina definitely refused Belgrade's cooperation in the investigation into the murder of Oliver Ivanovic.

Stefanovic said on Thursday afternoon that the reaction of Haradinaj and of the minister of justice of the Pristina institutions was "completely unacceptable."



"This reaction of the key Pristina institutions clearly indicates that there is no desire to find the killers and punish them, nor to conduct an investigation professionally, because it would have to include all investigative bodies that could help find the perpetrators and the organizers of this crime," he said.



He added that there was obviously intent to misdirect the public's attention and make it difficult and prevent uncovering the real motives for this murder, and finding all those responsible for it.



"Despite all the requests to EULEX and UNMIK to involve the investigative organs of the Republic of Serbia in the investigation process, we have been deprived of any response from these international institutions. Particularly worrying is the unprecedented practice of EULEX not taking a more active part in the investigation into a criminal offense of this kind," Stefanovic said .



He added that Serbia still insists on its prosecution, police and investigative bodies taking part in the investigation.



"We believe that only in this way can the full truth be arrived at, and the perpetrators and those who gave the order prevented from remaining unpunished," the minister said.