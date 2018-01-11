Politics PM, US ambassador discuss "Serbia's economic achievements" PM Ana Brnabic met on Thursday US Ambassador Kyle Scott, "who conveyed her New Year and Christmas greetings from US President Donald Trump." Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, January 11, 2018 | 16:47 Tweet (Tanjug, file)

The government announced this on its website, adding that Brnabic and Scott spoke about "economic achievements of Serbia in 2017."

They "agreed that successfully implemented economic reforms and the reduction of public debt attracted the attention of the international public and they highlighted the importance of continuing economic reforms in 2018 for the development of the Serbian economy and the creation of new jobs."



Scott pointed to the important role of US aid programs and the assistance of the American Chamber of Commerce to Serbia, especially in the areas of improving business and regulatory climate.



He also "pointed out that US investments to date amount to more than $4 billion, and that in Serbia there are approximately 100 US companies employing more than 17,000 workers."



Brnabic and Scott "agreed that 2018 could be crucial for Serbia's progress towards the EU and the promotion of international and regional trade relations."



Speaking about relations in the region, Brnabic and Scott have stressed the importance of promoting regional cooperation and preserving peace and stability in the Western Balkans.



She "expressed her gratitude to the US ambassador for the continued support of the United States in the process of Serbia's accession to the European Union, and expressed the hope that good bilateral relations will continue to develop."