Sports Djokovic: "Roger, It's hard to see this day and put into words all that we've shared" Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic sent a message to his great rival Roger Federer, who announced the end of his career after the Laver Cup.

Djokovic posted several photos together with a long description on his Instagram profile.



"Roger it’s hard to see this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together. Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on. Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise. It’s an honour to know you on and off court, and for many more years to come. I know that this new chapter will hold amazing things for you, Mirka, the kids, all your loved ones, and Roger fans still have a lot to look forward to. From our family to yours, we wish you much joy, health, and prosperity in the future. Looking forward to celebrating your achievements and seeing you in London", Novak wrote.



On the court, there was a great rivalry between Federer and Djokovic. The two played 50 duels against each other in their careers, and the Serbian tennis player won 27, while 23 duels went to the Swiss in head to head statistics.



The very first duel between the two was at the Masters in Monaco in 2006, and then Federer won 6:3, 2:6, 6:3. Djokovic and Federer played their last match at the Australian Open in 2020, when the Serbian won 7:6 (7:1), 6:4, 6:3 in the semifinals of the tournament in Melbourne.