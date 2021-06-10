Sports 0

"Rafole" - it's very important

It is known when Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be on court on Friday.

The semifinal match of Roland Garros will be played at "Philippe Chatrier", not before 17:30

The first semifinal duel between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev starts at 14:50.

When they finish, Rafa and Novak will appear on the court.

So the match is not expected to start before 5:30 p.m.

According to tradition, successes, conditions and everything else, the favorite on RG court is certainly Rafael Nadal, a man who has won Roland Garros 13 times.

He has been dominating in Paris for a decade and a half, however, one of the two defeats on this court was inflicted on him by Novak in 2015.

The Paris knot

This year, Roland Garros nicely entangled the members of the big three into one interesting, tennis Gordian knot.

