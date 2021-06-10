Sports "Rafole" - it's very important It is known when Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be on court on Friday. Source: B92, MDj Thursday, June 10, 2021 | 15:42 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The semifinal match of Roland Garros will be played at "Philippe Chatrier", not before 17:30



The first semifinal duel between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev starts at 14:50.



When they finish, Rafa and Novak will appear on the court.



So the match is not expected to start before 5:30 p.m.



According to tradition, successes, conditions and everything else, the favorite on RG court is certainly Rafael Nadal, a man who has won Roland Garros 13 times.



He has been dominating in Paris for a decade and a half, however, one of the two defeats on this court was inflicted on him by Novak in 2015.