Sports Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open Serena Williams, a record trophy-winning Grand Slam tennis player, announced that she is withdrawing from Roland Garros. Source: B92, PT Wednesday, September 30, 2020 | 11:33 Tweet Share Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The American withdrew from the match against Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round of Roland Garros due to a problem with an Achilles injury.



After the first round, Serena said at the press conference that it was difficult to move and two days later she decided to withdraw from the tournament.



Williams eliminated Kristie Abn in the first round in two sets (7: 6, 6: 0), but she was not the most prepared and due to an Achilles injury, we will not watch her at the US Open.



Pironkova thus passes to the third round without a fight and will play against Strýcová or Krejčíková there.