Crime Major police operation; 19 people got arrested in Belgrade 19 people were arrested this morning in a major operation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade. Source: Kurir Thursday, December 14, 2023 | 09:30

As the Kurir writes, referring to its sources, they are suspected of money laundering. According to unofficial information, the owners of private companies and agencies were arrested.