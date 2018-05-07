Crime Mother of 3 found murdered in her apartment The body of a 38-year-old woman has been found in her apartment in the town of Kosjeric, western Serbia. Source: B92 Monday, May 7, 2018 | 11:59 Tweet Share

The woman, whose initials are J.S., was most likely killed with "a sharp object," local media said on Monday, adding that the victims was the mother of three children.

Begrade-based daily Vecernje Novosti said the police are looking for her common-law-husband, I.R., and that there is suspicion the victim had suffered abuse.



The newspaper said several stab woulds were found on the body.