Business & Economy The largest construction sites in Serbia In Serbia, 3,357 construction permits were issued in November 2023. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 16, 2024 | 13:14

Which represents an increase of 20.7 percent compared to the same month in 2022, the Republic Statistical Office announced today.

Statistics show that out of the total number of permits issued in November, 84.2 percent refer to buildings, and 15.8 percent to other structures.

If we take only buildings into account, data show that 87.1 percent of permits were issued for residential and 12.9 percent for non-residential buildings, while for other buildings, the largest part refers to pipelines, communication, and electrical lines, 64.7 percent.



According to the permits issued in November 2023, the construction of 3,783 apartments was reported, with an average area of 74.4 square meters.



Out of the total number of apartments in new residential buildings, 8.9 percent of apartments will be built in buildings with one apartment, with an average area of 139 square meters, and 89.9 percent of apartments will be built in buildings with three apartments or more apartments, and their average area it will be significantly smaller and will amount to 67.2 square meters.



The projected value of the new construction works in November 2023 is 86.5 percent of the total projected value of the works.



Observed by region, the greatest construction activity is expected in the Belgrade region, 40 percent of the predicted value of new construction, followed by the Braničevo region (19.7 percent), Južnobačka region (8.1 percent), Raška region (4.7 percent) and Zapadnobačka area (three percent), while the shares of other areas range from 0.2 to 2.9 percent.