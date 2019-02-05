Business & Economy Energy Community clears Serbia to join TurkStream The Energy Community Secretariat has issued an opinion clearing Serbia to join the Gastrans gas pipeline project, an extension of TurkStream, Tanjug said. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 5, 2019 | 10:13 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

In a statement, the Vienna-based Secretariat said it had notified on February 1 "the energy regulatory authority of Serbia, AERS, of its opinion on the exemption granted by AERS to the pipeline project Gastrans on October 1, 2018."

"AERS had exempted the project from the provisions of the Third Energy Package related to unbundling, third party access and tariff regulation. In its opinion, the Secretariat requests a number of conditions to ensure the project does not lead to market foreclosure in Serbia and beyond," the statement said.



"The Secretariat requests the Serbian regulatory authority to condition any exemption on the possibility for new market entrants to access a significant share of the pipeline capacity via auctions, and to a certain amount gas to be offered on the marketplace by the incumbents in the Serbian market.



These and other additional conditions should be put in place by AERS in order to create a more liquid and transparent market in Serbia and the neighboring countries offering non-discriminatory access and trading possibilities for all market participants," it said.