World

Erhard Busek passed away

Former Austrian Vice Chancellor and former leader of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) Erhard Busek has died at the age of 80.

Source: Tanjug

Monday, March 14, 2022 | 11:33

According to a statement from the Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe (IDM), which he headed, Busek passed away suddenly on Sunday.



He began his political career in the ÖVP in 1964, and five years later he became Deputy Secretary General.



From 1991 to 1995, he served as head of the Christian-conservative People's Party (ÖVP) and vice chancellor in a government made up of the People's Party and the Social Democratic Party (SPD). He was also first Minister of Science, and since 1994 Minister of Education.



From 1996 he was the coordinator of the South East European Cooperation Initiative (SECI), and from 2000 to 2002 he was the Austrian government's envoy for EU enlargement. From 2002 to 2008, he was also the Special Coordinator of the Stability Pact for Southeast Europe.



Busek advocated the accession of Slovenia and Croatia to the EU, and then of the Western Balkans.



Together with the Southeast European Media Organization (SEEMO), Busek sponsored the award for better understanding in Southeast Europe. He was considered an excellent connoisseur of the situation in the Western Balkans.



Although he withdrew from politics, Busek was considered a gray eminence in the ÖVP, and he knew how to criticize his party colleagues, as was the case when Andreas Kohl was nominated for the presidency of Austria, and when Alexander Shallenberg was nominated for chancellor as a transitional solution due to the withdrawal of Sebastian Kurz.



His attitude and voice have always been respected, and he was appreciated on the Austrian political scene, not only in his own country.