World More than 110.000.000 infected More than 110 million people are infected with the coronavirus in the world, it was published on the Worldometar website. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 17, 2021 | 07:17

The largest number of infected are in the United States - more than 18 million people, followed by India with almost 11 million infected, and Brazil with 9.9 million.



Russia is on the fourth place in the world and the first in Europe with more than four million cases of COVID-19.



Vaccination against the coronavirus began in mid-December last year, and almost 178 million people worldwide have been vaccinated so far.