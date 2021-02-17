World 0

More than 110.000.000 infected

More than 110 million people are infected with the coronavirus in the world, it was published on the Worldometar website.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: EPA-EFE/ Christian Bruna
Foto: EPA-EFE/ Christian Bruna

The largest number of infected are in the United States - more than 18 million people, followed by India with almost 11 million infected, and Brazil with 9.9 million.

Russia is on the fourth place in the world and the first in Europe with more than four million cases of COVID-19.

Vaccination against the coronavirus began in mid-December last year, and almost 178 million people worldwide have been vaccinated so far.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Former president vaccinated in October last year

The scandal stirred Peru, where a doctor revealed that former President Martin Vizcarra was vaccinated against coronavirus in October last year.

World Wednesday, February 17, 2021 08:27 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana

Serbia's back on the "red list"

As of February 22, Federal Health Service of Switzerland is returning Serbia to the "red list" of risky regions from which, upon return, quarantine is mandatory

World Thursday, February 11, 2021 10:49 Comments: 3
EPA-EFE/ ANDY RAIN
page 1 of 25 go to page