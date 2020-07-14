World Ban for all flights from the Western Balkans In order to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Austria has expanded the list of countries banned from landing at airports to all Western Balkan countries Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 14, 2020 | 11:15 Tweet Share Bruce Bennett, Getty images, Ilustracija

The new decree of the Ministry of Health expanded the list from eight to 18 countries.



From Thursday, planes from all countries of the Western Balkans, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova and Egypt will no longer be able to land at Austrian airports.



Earlier, the ban on flights from Belarus, China, Great Britain, Iran, Portugal, Russia, Sweden and Ukraine was already in force.



By the end of July, flights to and from Belgrade, Bucharest, Cairo, Podgorica, Sarajevo, Sibiu, Skopje, Sofia, Tirana and Varna will be canceled.



According to the decree, there are exceptions, but this includes only "flights in the interest of Austria", as well as the landing of cargo planes, planes that transfer the sick or return Austrian citizens, i.e. transport medical and nursing staff, and agricultural aid workers.