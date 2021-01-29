Society Crisis Staff decided on the measures VIDEO The session of the Crisis Staff, the first since the detection of a new, British strain of coronavirus in Serbia, has ended. Source: B92 Friday, January 29, 2021 | 14:09 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC

So far, there is no abolition of anti-epidemic measures, Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević said.



The measure related to the mandatory negative PCR test for entering Serbia from Hungary has not been abolished either.



Darija Kisić Tepavčević said that the duration of immunity after the disease and the vaccine is still unknown, but that it is still important to prevent the spread of the virus.



"We should vaccinate 1.500.000 and 2.000.000 people in our country in order to reach that level of collective immunity and stop the epidemic," Dr Kisić Tepavčević said. As for the duration of the measures, she stated that it depends on the epidemiological situation, and that it is not possible to talk about a date.



"We always hope and want those numbers to be lower, we are waiting for the day when that number will be 0. Now we do not have a passive fight against the virus, we have a vaccine, we have switched to an active fight," said a member of the Crisis Staff.