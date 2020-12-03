Society Minister Kisić Tepavčević: False allegations about taking away unvaccinated children Ministry of Labor, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs announced itself after the allegations about the seizure of children who are not vaccinated. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 3, 2020 | 14:20 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MINISTARSTVO ZA RAD, ZAPOSLJAVANJE, BORACKA I SOCIJALNA PITANJA

The ministry rejected as false the allegations that, they say, appeared on social networks, that the centers for social work will take children away from their parents who will not allow vaccination against COVID-19.



A statement from the Ministry submitted to Tanjug appeals to everyone not to "spread such false news".



They allege that the dissemination of unverified and unfounded publications causes public concern, especially for parents, as they contain completely inaccurate and untrue information that social work centers will take children away from those parents who prevent children from being immunized.



They add that public harassment is particularly unacceptable when everyone in the country is focused on preventing the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.