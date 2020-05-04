Society The first step towards ending the state of emergency, Serbian Government agrees to it Serbian Government agreed at a session that the President and Prime Minister submit to the National Assembly a joint proposal for lifting the state of emergency Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, May 4, 2020 | 17:45 Tweet Share Foto: Epa, Efe, Koca Sulejmanovic

This was done at the initiative of the Ministry of Defense, with an appropriate elaboration in accordance with the Law on Defense.



The proposal states that the activities of the competent health organizations and state bodies in the territory of Serbia have established active epidemiological surveillance of the disease COVID-19.



As a result of the implementation of preventive measures, there has been a slowdown in the epidemic flow and a decrease in the intensity of the virus activity.



Taking into account all the current parameters, the proposal submitted to the National Assembly states that COVID-19 can no longer be considered to be a disease threatening public health which represents a risk of the highest degree, that is, a public danger, endangering the survival of the state and its citizens.



The Serbian Parliament will decide on the proposal by the Serbian Government at a special session, the government said in a statement.