Society Vucic announced: Curfew from 5 pm on Friday, to 5 am on Tuesday Curfew in Serbia will run from 5 pm on Friday until 5 am, on Tuesday, B92.net learned unofficially. President Vucic announced the decision will be reached soon. Source: B92 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 | 18:45

This means that the curfew in Serbia will last 84 hours during the Easter holiday.



This information was announced and confirmed by President Aleksandar Vucic, while being hosted in RTS.



As he said, the decision will be made soon.



"Citizens will be able to go to the shops and buy groceries for Good Friday, while Monday and Tuesday are non-working days anyway".



The last two weekends, the curfew in Serbia lasted 60 hours, that is, from Friday to Monday.



This weekend is special as Orthodox believers celebrate Easter on Sunday.



The Serbian Orthodox Church Synod requested that people be allowed to move on Sunday from 5 to 10 in the morning.



The coronavirus press conference today highlighted the profession's view that they were against the proposal.



Epidemiologist Predrag Kon said that he was deeply affected by the Synod's request, because it denied all that had been achieved in the fight against COVID-19 so far in an effort to save the lives of Serbian citizens.