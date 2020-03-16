Society "Don't make us impose a curfew" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said that people didn't take Government's measures seriously urging them to become serious and behave in accordance with the measures Source: B92, Prva TV Monday, March 16, 2020 | 09:24 Tweet Share Printskrin/ TV Prva

"As of this morning, we have five new cases, a total of 55. Of those, 28 are under home treatment while two are in serious condition and on a respirator," Brnabic told TV Prva.



She thanked overall medical staff and experts in Serbia.



"From day 15, the number of infected starts to rise, which is why we decided yesterday to introduce emergency measures," the prime minister explained.



She particularly urged citizens to take seriously the measures taken by the Government.



"It seems to me that people didn't take it seriously, they don't listen to the president, nor me, nor the experts.



A lot of senior citizens are on the streets. Everyone over 65 should take us seriously. What I see on the streets today is devastating. You're forcing the government to impose a curfew. If we don't have the discipline, we won't win this", Serbian Prime Minister said.



"If this goes on in this direction, we will be forced to introduce additional measures".



The government held a session last night at 10 pm to adopt measures during the state of emergency that we introduced to combat coronavirus.