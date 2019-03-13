Society Trump's daughter parties in Belgrade/VIDEO A Trump is in Belgrade - Tiffany Trump, US President Donald Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 13, 2019 | 09:18 Tweet Share Tiffany and Donald Trump (Getty Images, file)

She is the president's child from his former marriage to Marla Maples.

Tiffany Trump, who is 25, goes to law school, and is also modeling, Serbian media reported on Monday, adding that she would spend about a dozen days in the Serbian capital.



Tiffany, who arrived here with her boyfriend, spent Monday evening partying with friends in Belgrade's bohemian Skadarlija district: