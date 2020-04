Region Zagreb: Another earthquake In Zagreb, the ground trembled again, 2.8 degrees magnitude earthquake according to Richter scale hit Zagreb this morning, the EMSC said Source: Tanjug Friday, April 3, 2020 | 11:19 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ destinacigdem

The weak earthquake could be felt in the Croatian capital at exactly 10 o'clock, Croatian media reported.



The EMSC reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 degrees Richter.