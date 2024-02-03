Politics An introduction to a total exodus of the Serbian people? "Kurti's 'Storm' for Serbs" Abolition of the dinar in Kosovo means the persecution of Serbs and all Serbian institutions, stated Zlatan Elek, president of the Serb List, today. Source: Tanjug Saturday, February 3, 2024 | 14:27 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/DJORDJE SAVIC

He added that such a move is a prelude to the exodus of the Serbian people.



"This is Kurti's 'Storm' for the Serbs, without a shot being fired against the Serbian community," Elek said at the Serbian List press conference in Kosovska Mitrovica.



He stated that the international community is solely responsible, that is, the Quinte countries, for the actions taken by the so-called prime minister without consequences. Kosovo.



He announced that, after these moves by Pristina, Serb List will send an official letter to the countries of the Quint and assessed that they will become "direct accomplices" if there is a Serbian exodus from the province.



"I will be extremely direct to tell you that it is exclusively the international community and the Quint countries, which are responsible for multi-ethnicity here in the territory of Kosovo and Metohija, that they will be direct accomplices if there is an exodus of the Serbian people from the territory of Kosovo and Metohija," said Elek.



He reminded that Serb List had several talks with all international officials, including the ambassadors of the Quint countries, representatives of UNMIC and EULEX, and that it always reminded them that the ultimate goal of the government in Pristina is the ethnic cleansing of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija.



"We had the last conversation with the US ambassador in Pristina, where we expressed all our fears arising from such a decision. I can say that we also talked about other topics, first of all, one of the topics was that a number of our fellow citizens were arrested without grounds, and then we talked and about the intrusions into our institutions as well as about the decision to abolish dinar as currency in KiM. We have reached an understanding, we agree on many issues, and the ambassador himself agrees that this is an extremely dangerous move," said Elek.



He pointed out that everyone who has an income from the Republic of Serbia, pensioners, beneficiaries of social benefits, students and others are at risk, i.e. about 100,000 Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija.



He emphasized that the abolition of the dinar and the payment transaction puts the Serbs in an unbearable position and is a prelude to the total exodus of the Serbian people.



"This is a prelude to the total exodus of the Serbian people from the territory of Kosovo and Metohija, it is not a random result at all, these are pre-prepared moves by the government of Albin Kurti and we well recognize his handwriting in this decision. It should be clearly understood that this decision abolishes the Serbian institutions that take care of education, healthcare, social assistance and the economy, which in translation means that the life of Serbs here on the territory of Kosovo and Metohija is being abolished," said Elek.