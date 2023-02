Politics President Vučić tonight with Miroslav Lajčak Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will meet tonight in Belgrade with the EU's special representative for Belgrade-Priština dialogue, Miroslav Lajčak. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 6, 2023 | 08:00 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ nr

The meeting will be held in Villa Mir, and it is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m., Office for Media Cooperation of the President of the Republic announced.