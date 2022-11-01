Politics U.S. urges Kosovo to extend license plate implementation deadline: We're disappointed International community asked Pristina to fully postpone the implementation of the decision on car re-registration, State Department spokesman, Ned Price, said. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 09:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

“We are disappointed and we are concerned that the Government of Kosovo has rejected the request and advice of its closest international partners on implementation,” the US State Department once again said just a few hours before the phased implementation of Kosovo’s decision on the re-registration of Serbia-issued license plates, Price said for the American media "Pavlovic Today".



"Kosovo has the right to implement the license plate regime under the Brussels Agreement, but an extension of the timeline is in the interest of making progress on the EU-facilitated dialogue to normalize Kosovo-Serbia relations", it is stated.



"The United States is disappointed and concerned that the government of Kosovo has rejected requests to do so from its international partners. Kosovo and Serbia should urgently and flexibly work to reach a comprehensive agreement on normalized relations, centered on mutual recognition", it is pointed out.



"It is important that both parties reduce inflammatory rhetoric and undertake concrete actions to demonstrate their commitment to constructive collaboration to ensure a stable and prosperous future for the region", it is said in the US State Department statement.



Asked to comment on the Kosovo Government’s new decision on phased re-registration that was adopted last Friday, Price said the US does not seek phased implementation.



“We have been clear in public and in private that the international community, including the United States, seeks a full delay in the implementation of these matters. We don’t seek a partial delay, we don’t seek phased implementation,” said Price, adding that discussions are ongoing.



He encouraged Kosovo and Serbia to continue to engage in the EU-facilitated dialogue, adding that the US will remain in close touch with its partners in the region and with the EU.