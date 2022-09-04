Politics Vučić received the letter: "We are addressing you as the leader of your country..." President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, received a joint letter from President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz Source: B92 Sunday, September 4, 2022 | 14:55 Tweet Share EPA/Andrej Cukic

The letter of the two European leaders reads: "We are sending you this joint letter at a moment of crucial importance for security on the European continent and stability in the Western Balkans region.



We are convinced that, in the light of Russian aggression against Ukraine, we must make even stronger efforts, so that the European perspective of the Western Balkan countries becomes a reality and so that long-term bilateral and regional disputes are resolved. Full normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia is of essential importance for the Western Balkans.



We are addressing you as the leader of your country, in order to appeal to you to show maximum determination and readiness to make difficult decisions, which lead to progress in the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, under the auspices of the EU.



Recent tensions have shown that constructive steps forward are urgently needed, both on a practical and a political level. Therefore, we tasked our advisors for foreign and security policy, Jens Pletner and Emanuel Bono, to provide direct support to Miroslav Lajčak in his efforts.



We suggest that our advisers, together with Miroslav Lajcak, visit Kosovo and Serbia, in order to explore the possibilities of moving the process forward quickly. We sincerely hope that this initiative will meet with your interest and support," reads the joint letter of Macron and Scholz.