Politics Vučić confirmed: "The crisis is deepening - KFOR is lying" Aleksandar Vučić addressed the citizens of Serbia, referred to all the most current topics and proposed to the National Assembly Ana Brnabić for Prime Minister. Saturday, August 27, 2022 | 16:50

Ana Brnabic will be the prime minister designate for the composition of the new Government of Serbia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said at a press conference.



He added that Serbia and the citizens of Serbia are facing a difficult period, and warned of the danger of the extreme right, which could destroy the country, as well as the extreme left and liberals, who would destroy everything that is national in Serbia.

About Kosovo and Metohija

"Our talks with the Albanians from Kosovo were very unsuccessful, extremely difficult and in the end we came to the point that we do not agree on anything. Our message is that there is nothing to do with mutual recognition, I told them that in Brussels. Don't waste money for accommodation or for tickets, you are wasting your time talking to me. We are always ready for a compromise, but we have not come to that. Kurti is convinced that with their propaganda, they will succeed in convincing the Serbian people to give up their state of Serbia," he pointed out.



As he stated, "we told the Albanians two things, regarding documents. We can issue documents to them and they can do it for us, but it is important that Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija can move and enter and leave the territory of Kosovo and Metohija freely. We are ready to accept their documents, but let's issue a general 'disclaimer' that they would point out at the administrative crossings, by which they would accept their documents".



"In that 'disclaimer' it is written: 'The provision of identity cards by Pristina is done only for practical reasons, in order to enable freedom of movement, and it cannot be interpreted as recognition of the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo, nor does it prejudice sovereignty'. We ask for guarantees from EU, we ask that every Serb from the north of Kosovo and Metohija can enter the territory of Kosovo and Metohija with Serbian documents, and that they can leave whenever they want. If they confirm this, we have solved a minor problem," he said.



President said that he, as the president of the republic, cannot forget that Kosovo is part of Serbia, after Gabriel Escobar's statement. Vucic pointed out that we have the support of the majority of the world, and that is why Pristina cannot become part of Interpol and the UN.



"At this moment, in my drawer and in the drawer of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, there are seven documents confirming Kosovo's derecognition. They are constantly working to get them recognized by Vietnam and Kenya. We also worked. We were successful, we increased the number from four to seven," he added.



He said that KFOR is lying, and that according to the Brussels Agreement, there is a Directorate North in the north of Kosovo, without whose approval the Albanian police may not enter the north of the province.



"Let the children play for a while, let them think that they are powerful. We keep the peace for our own sake. I recommend to KFOR representatives to quickly look at the Brussels Agreement," he concluded.

Euro Pride cancelled

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said at today's press conference that "Euro Pride" will be cancelled.



He said that the decision was made in agreement with Ana Brnabić and other representatives of Serbian political life, and that it will be explained in detail.



"In agreement with the majority of the members of the Government and the Prime Minister, they will explain why, the pride parade scheduled for September will be postponed or canceled. And I'm not saying this because I'm very happy, but under the circumstances that we have a crisis in Kosovo that won't end until October 30th", Vučić concluded.