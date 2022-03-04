Politics Vučić about Ukraine: We will accept refugees Today, President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, talked with the Ambassador of Ukraine, Oleksandr Alexandrovich. Source: B92 Friday, March 4, 2022 | 12:21 Tweet Share EPA/ ANDREJ CUKIC

President Vučić informed Ambassador Alexandrovich about the positions of the Government of the Republic of Serbia and the National Security Council.



President Vučić said that Serbia is determined to respect the norms of international public law, which means respecting the territorial integrity of Ukraine and other internationally recognized states.



President Vučić expressed Serbia's readiness to provide all kinds of humanitarian aid to the endangered population of Ukraine.



He also expressed readiness to accept refugee civilians, to whom he offered the best possible conditions and hotel accommodation, as well as all rights to residence and work permits, in accordance with the rules of European Union countries, even at a higher level, for which Ambassador Alexandrovich expressed gratitude.