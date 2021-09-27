Politics Armored vehicles of the Serbian Army near Jarinje VIDEO Members of the Serbian Army are on the road leading to Jarinje. Source: B92, RTS Monday, September 27, 2021 | 11:10 Tweet Share Foto: Ministarstvo odbrane

Currently, there are four armored vehicles that are less than two kilometers away from the administrative line.



It is two "Lazar" and two "Milos" vehicles.



As RTS reports, it has not been announced from which unit the members of the Army who are next to them are. The Serbian Army owns a base near Jarinje.



The Serbian Army is in high combat alert due to the situation in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, and in the past three days, the fighter planes of the Serbian Army have also flown over this territory.

Minister of Defense of Serbia said that the units of the Serbian Army are in high combat readiness in the garrisons of Raska and Novi Pazar, because in that way the state wants to send a clear message that the pogrom of the Serbian people will not be allowed to happen again.



"Our army does not provoke, but it is ready to protect the people if anything that endangers their lives happens. It is important for me to see that these people are prepared and ready. The equipment and techniques we procured are in the right hands of professionals," Minister said.

"If NATO does not react, Serbia will react"

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, pointed out that he had sent an unequivocal message to NATO that if the Alliance does not react in case of a pogrom against Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, Serbia will.



Vučić said that Serbia only raised the readiness of the Army, that it did not enter the territory of Kosovo and Metohija, not because it considers it its territory, but because with the Kumanovo Agreement and all decisions that followed, concluding with the opening of administrative crossings, it has no right to do so.



"Despite that, we said unequivocally, and I repeated it to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, that we will not enter Kosovo and Metohija with our troops, because we will not endanger peace. We will wait for you 24 hours to react under NATO auspices, if the Serbs are endangered".



"If the pogrom of our population continues, Serbia will react and will not allow that to happen," he explained, expressing confidence that people in NATO understood it well and that they would take all measures to protect Serbian population.



“We will wait 24 hours for you to react as NATO and if the pogrom against our population continues, Serbia will react and will not allow a repeat of what happened in 1995 and 2004”, President Vucic concluded.



Vučić said that those who recognized the independence of Kosovo are not interested in Serbian suffering, and will do everything to recognize Kosovo in full capacity.