Politics Vučić: Ramush can return the plane, so as not to waste kerosine The President of Serbia stated today that Serbia will discuss the protection of Dečani in Brussels. Source: B92 Thursday, August 20, 2020 | 20:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Andrej Cukic/ arhiva

„We will do our best, but it’s hard when you don’t have the real power.“

He said for TV Pink that Serbia can’t fully guarantee the protection of Serbian shrines on the territory where it practically has not had power in years.



„It won’t be easy, but I believe that by constant fighting and pointing out the issue in front of the international community, we will manage to solve it.“



When asked to comment on Ramush Haradinaj’s statement that Kosovo’s delegation is travelling to Washington to talk with Belgrade’s representatives, in order to discuss the recognition of so-called Kosovo, Vučić says:



„If he expects that, Ramush can return his plane, so as not to waste kerosine. We are going to Washington for important talks, and that scenario where they get everything and we get nothing, won’t happen. But everything is possible. As long as I’m conscious and can rationally think, that won’t happen.“