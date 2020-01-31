Politics The Western Balkans will not benefit from Brexit - there are no shortcuts EP President David Sassoli said that despite the UK's exit from the EU, rules that must be followed for countries wishing to join the Union will not change Source: Tanjug Friday, January 31, 2020 | 13:04 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/Fredex

"There are established rules for the accession process," Sassoli said at a news conference in Brussels.



Asked what the UK's exit from the EU means for the Western Balkan countries and whether any of them will be the ones that will take up its vacancy, he said that in addition to the established rules, there is a need for exchange of ideas and dialogue when it comes to enlargement.



Sassoli reiterated that the EU also shares common economic, social and security challenges with the Western Balkans.



The President of the European Parliament reiterated that he expects the accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania to open soon.