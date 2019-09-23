Politics Vucic to meet with Merkel in New York Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reached New York on Monday afternoon to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly Source: Tanjug Monday, September 23, 2019 | 22:27 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Andrew Gombert

Immediately upon arrival, Vucic will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.



Namely, Merkel initiated a meeting with the President of Serbia, although he has only a day and a half in New York and has a "tight" agenda. Vucic also expects a series of bilateral talks and meetings with world officials on the sidelines of the General Assembly. He will speak with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, following the meeting with the German Chancellor. As he said, numerous meetings and difficult talks awaits him in New York because the main topic of the meetings would be Kosovo.



Tomorrow, he will have a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, after which he will attend the opening of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, which will focus primarily on combating climate change.



On the same day, the President of Serbia will speak with the Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, the President of Guatemala, Jim Morales, as well as the Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs at the State Department, Philip Reeker.



At a reception hosted by European Council President Donald Tusk, First Vice-President of the European Commission Frank Timmermans and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security, Federica Mogherini, Vucic will have an opportunity to discuss burning issues of the EU and the Western Balkans, and then attend the reception hosted by US President Donald Trump on the occasion of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.



On the third day of his stay in New York, the President of Serbia begins his meeting with the President of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende, after which he is scheduled to meet with Foreign Office Political Director Richard Moore, with Palau President Thomas Remengesau, then with the President of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald Lauder, only to put an end to a long day of discussions by meeting the Russian Foreign Affairs Minister, Sergey Lavrov.



On the last day of the visit, the President of Serbia will address UN officials at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.



Vucic will also participate on a high-level event at UNESCO's organization "Future of Education", to be attended by Ethiopia's President Sahle-Work Zewde, as well as the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.