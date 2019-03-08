Politics We have no place left to go - president Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told the Prva TV on Friday Serbia has been "driven into a corner, and is in a difficult position." Source: B92, Prva TV Friday, March 8, 2019 | 16:54 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

prva b92



We have no place else to go - president



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told the Prva TV on Friday Serbia has been "driven into a corner, and is in a difficult position."



He commented on the moves from Prishtina, and he spoke talked about a meeting with the US State Department official David Hale.



"I said, people, you cannot say we will not fulfill anything from the Brussels agreement, there is no Community of Serb Municipalities, and then you, I do not know who you are to say, we are introduce a 100 percent tax, we undermine the CEFTA agreement, we destroy the Stabilization and Association Agreement... Then they say they may return (to previous position) and be heroes, and you have to fulfill something new. I said, you return that, then will see how much damage you have done to us and how you will answer for it," Vucic said.



As stated, instead, Pristina has passed the "worst platform", which is a platform against dialogue.



"No problem, we have been drive into a corner, our position is difficult. We have always been for dialogue, we did not undertake reciprocal measures, but we do not have no place else to go. We are here where we are, we will protect and guard our country. Serbia's position will be responsible and firm. I've never made any decision overnight, no matter how much I may look to yo to be emotional or with a temper. In my case, though it seems so, this is not the case. It is not a problem, we will wait ten, 15 days, but our decisions will be in line with the interests of Serbia," Vucic said.