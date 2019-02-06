Politics "UK supports Serbia's full EU membership" Zorana Mihajlovic spoke in London on Wednesday with UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 6, 2019 | 15:50 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Their conversation concerned "cooperation between the two countries and the European path of Serbia," the Serbian government announced.

Mihajlovic, a deputy PM and minister of transport, infrastructure, and construction, said that she spoke with Duncan about the agreements that the two countries should harmonize, as well as about infrastructure projects in Serbia and regional integration within the framework of the Berlin Process.



The minister said that she "received assurances from Duncan that the United Kingdom will provide full support to Serbia on its way to full membership in the European Union."