Politics You're our enteral ally, Thaci tells US official Hashim Thaci has met in New York with US Assistant State Secretary for Europe and Eurasia Wess Mitchell. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 26, 2018 | 13:31

According to a press release from the cabinet of the Kosovo president, Thaci told Mitchell that Washington's support to the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue was "crucial (for) the achievement of the final and legally binding agreement."

"The US is our eternal ally. We have projected and finalized all projects together. We shall never swerve from this path. We shall walk together towards the challenges that await us," Thaci is quoted as saying.



According to the press release, the meeting concerned "expansion of bilateral agreements between the two countries, advancement of Kosovo's Euro-Atlantic agenda, the process of the KSF transformation into the Kosovo Army and the final stage of the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia."



Wess Mitchell "assured Thaci that the US will continue its all-encompassing support to Kosovo," the press release said.



It added that the meeting was also attended by Kosovo Prime Minster Ramush Haradinaj and Deputy Prime Minister Behgjet Pacolli.