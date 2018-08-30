Politics Thaci might be banned from talking about Kosovo territory Kosovo opposition parties filed a request on Wednesday for a special parliamentary session on September 4. Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 30, 2018 | 12:08 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE)

As RTK2 channel reports, the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo is expected to adopt a resolution that would ban Kosovo President Hashim Thaci from further negotiating with Belgrade about the territory of Kosovo.

The session will be held only three days before the announced Kosovo dialogue meeting in Brussels.



Avdullah Hoti, the head of the democratic League of Kosovo parliamentary group said that more than 80 parliament members were prepared to vote for the resolution.



"We will send this resolution, which clearly states our citizens are not ready to negotiate about Kosovo territory, to our international friends, who helped Kosovo reach this point in its progress," said Hoti in a Facebook post where he also published the information about the special session request.



Pristina-based Koha Ditore already reported on Wednesday that two parties in the leading coalition in Kosovo parliament, The Alliance for the Future of Kosovo led by Ramush Haradinaj and Fatmir Limaj's Social Democratic Initiative would join the opposition's request for a special parliament session.