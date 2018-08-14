Politics Belgrade-Pristina negotiations process is "clinically dead" Pristina's negotiating team chief Avni Arifi says the Belgrade-Pristina negotiating process has been "clinically dead" for some time. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 14, 2018 | 12:11 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration purposes)

And he blamed "Belgrade and Brussels" for this.

Tanjug quoted UNMIK's Media Observer to report that Arifi told Kosovo-based Telegrafi newspaper that agreements reached during the technical dialogue are "largely not implemented and even those that initially had are now degrading."



In that sense, he referred to the agreement on freedom of movement.



According to Arifi, Pristina has in the meantime "approved the establishment of the management team to prepare the draft statute for the Association/Community of Serb-majority municipalities."



But, he said, according to Pristina's information, "the draft has not yet been submitted to Brussels."



Arifi did not specify who should send the document.