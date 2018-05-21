Politics President reportedly decided who will be new Belgrade mayor The name of the new mayor of Belgrade will be revealed in exactly two weeks' time, Blic is reporting on Monday. Source: Blic Monday, May 21, 2018 | 10:06 Tweet Share Belgrade (Thinkstock)

And Serbian President and ruling SNS leader Aleksandar Vucic "already knows" who that will be, the daily said, quoting a source, and added that Vucic would soon discuss this proposal with his party.

"Only Vucic knows the name of the person who will be the mayor, he has not yet told this to anyone," said the source, adding that "it remains for him to tell the party."



The same source added that it was "not expected that somebody would stand up to Vucic's decision."



In the meantime, according to Blic - referring to several sources from the SNS - "a fierce battle" is raging between those who have so far been mentioned in the media as potential candidates for taking over as the capital's mayor from Sinisa Mali.



They include City Manager Goran Vesic, head of the municipality of Savski Venac Irena Vujovic, and the director of the Children's Clinic in Tirsova St., Zoran Radojicic. There is speculation that the job might go to Vesic, by virtue of the office he currently holds.



On the other hand, "it can be heard in the Assembly of Belgrade that they would not be surprised if their boss remained the same" - i.e., if Mali continued as mayor, said Blic.