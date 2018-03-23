Politics First meeting of Creative Industries Council Prime Minister Ana Brnabic held on Friday at Mokrin House, in the town of Mokrin, the first meeting with the Creative Industries Council. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, March 23, 2018 | 16:50 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

It brings together individuals and organizations with rich experience in creative industries, the government has announced.

Council members will help the Prime Minister to fully understand the needs of this sector so as to be able to make well-informed decisions for its further development.



The members of the Council are Lazar Dzamic, Biljana Srbljanovic, Tijana Palkovljevic Bugarski, Jasna Dimitrijevic, Aleksandra Lazar, Nikola Bozovic, Vuk Velickovic, Andrej Nosov, Slavimir Stojanovic, Igor Todorovic and Milan Markovic.



The Council also includes leading organizations in the field of creative industries in our country: Exit Foundation, Belgrade Cultural Network, Nova Iskra, StartIT, Serbian Film Association and Mokrin House.



Prime Minister Brnabic emphasized that creative industries are our chance for faster economic growth and the development of society and highlighted the importance of creative industries for building a new image of Serbia "as a country of creativity and innovation and as a good place for the life and work of experts from Serbia and the whole world".



The goal of establishing the Creative Industries Council is to enable faster development of this sector, which already contributes to the domestic economy more than some traditional sectors.