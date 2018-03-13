Politics "Serbia ready to open five more EU chapters by end of March" Head of the team for negotiations with the EU Tanja Miscevic says Serbia will be ready to open five chapters by the end of March. Izvor: Tanjug Tuesday, March 13, 2018 | 12:47 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Speaking at the gathering, "Opening of Chapter 30 - What's Next for Us," Miscevic said that Serbia will also "forward" to Brussels by the end of March the EU accession negotiations chapter concerning economic and monetary union.

"So we will have five chapters before the member-states, which means that by the end of March we will be fully prepared to open five chapters. I hope that our agenda will continue at this pace," Miscevic said.