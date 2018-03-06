Politics Slovak FM thinks Belgrade and Pristina "can find solution" Serbia "cannot trade with the issue of Kosovo and Metohija," First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Monday. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, March 6, 2018 | 12:14 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, Dacic made the remark after his meeting in Belgrade with Slovakia's acting Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korcok.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Korcok, Dacic said that Serbia is not asking for anything that would be special for the Serbian people in the province, but an agreement in the interest of all, in the interest of peace and stability in the region and the whole of Europe.



Korcok pointed out that the solution to the Kosovo issue can be permanent only if it is acceptable both for Belgrade and Pristina, expressing the belief that this solution can be found.



He added that "no one, or at least not Slovakia, dictates or gives the concrete advice to either side what should be put in the legally binding document, whereby the EU has made it clear what its expectations are."



"There is progress in the normalization of relations between Pristina and Belgrade," Korcok assessed and expressed the expectation that Pristina will give its contribution, as Belgrade made it clear that it is interested in finding a solution.



"I think it is clear that Belgrade and Pristina can find a solution that will be acceptable to both sides," he concluded.