Serbian president receives head of UK's MI6

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met on Thursday in Belgrade with UK's foreign intelligence chief Alex Younger.

Izvor: B92, Tanjug
Aleksandar Vucic (EPA/EFE, file)
Younger, who heads the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS, MI6), is on an official visit to Serbia.

According to a brief statement issued by the president's press service, Vucic and Younger spoke about "cooperation between the two countries' intelligence services."

They are also quoted as saying that the visit represents "close cooperation and friendship between the two states."

