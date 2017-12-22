Politics EU asked about Russia and US joining Kosovo dialogue Belgrade and Pristina decide about goals, pace and who participates or mediates in their dialogue about normalizing relations. Source: Beta, Tanjug Friday, December 22, 2017 | 10:24 Tweet (File)

This stems from the explanation Beta received from sources in the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Asked by Beta to comment on the statement by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had told him that Moscow was ready to join the dialogue if, upon Pristina's request, the US decided to do so, the official of EEAS said that "work on a new phase of the dialogue on the comprehensive normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo is ongoing."



He said that "it is Belgrade and Pristina identifying the scope, the steps, the rhythm, the formats of the dialogue."



This is what presidents Hashim Thaci and Vucic are exchanging opinions about and, as he stated "both sides have reconfirmed their strong commitment to the implementation of all outstanding agreements."



Officials close to EU High Representative Federica Mogherini said the importance of good relations, understanding and the region's European integration was emphasized during her meeting with the prime ministers of the Western Balkan countries this week.



"In this context, the importance of the ongoing discussions between Presidents Hashim Thaci and Aleksandar Vucic to advance in the dialogue for the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo, which High Representative Mogherini facilitated, was highlighted," the official said.



The source said the meeting in Brussels reiterated the importance of "advance in the dialogue for the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo, which High Representative Mogherini facilitates."



Also on Thursday, Tanjug reported that "practically no official comment has been available in Brussels following Moscow's announcement it was ready to join the Brussels dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina in case Washington did the same."



Brussels reiterated its principled position that any change of format in the dialogue - including Russian or US engagement - must be supported by Belgrade and Pristina, the agency said.