Politics Vučić: In case Albanian occupier shoot at the Serbs... I repeat the for the last time President Vučić addressed the citizens regarding the current situation in Kosovo and Metohija and stated that he will not allow the pogrom of the Serbian people Source: B92 Tuesday, May 30, 2023 | 09:09

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the citizens regarding the current situation in Kosovo and Metohija and stated that he will not allow the pogrom of the Serbian people.



"Even though we have been saying for months that Kurti has only one desire to cause conflicts in Kosovo, few people wanted to hear the truth. In the last three days, even the weak and politically illiterate could understand what was prepared for today. Everything was organized by Albin Kurti with the goal of causing conflict between the Serbs and NATO, and he, who is the only one responsible, wants to wash his hands and claim that he has nothing to do with that," said Vučić.



"KFOR soldiers and barbed wire awaited Serbs. KFOR let Kurti's 'mayors' enter the Municipality buildings, and then they 'protected them from the Serbs', instead of doing exactly the opposite" said Vučić.



"This fake mayor is still in Leposavic Municipality," he said.



"The Serbs proposed that KFOR replace ROSU with special forces and that KFOR can stay. The Serbs did not mind KFOR. Then the commander of KFOR for the eastern region said that he understood the Serbian demands, KFOR then made the whole agreement conditional on the Serbs releasing two police vehicles. The Serbs did not agree to that, and then KFOR launched the operation, said Vučić. Then KFOR members beat the Serbs and started throwing stun grenades and tear gas at them. Part of the people went to take cover, and part started to fight back with their bare hands," said Vučić.



"A ROSU member shot and fired several shots in the direction of the Serbs. Dragiša Galjak was hit from behind. Two bullets hit him. Then the Serbs responded with stones. Snipers were spotted in several places. More than 52 Serbs were injured. Three were seriously injured", he said.



"Dragiša Milović has sustained serious physical injuries from blows, Časlav Sofronijević was seriously injured from several blows. Four Serbs were arrested, and negotiations are underway with KFOR to release them. A total of 41 members of KFOR were injured. Three were seriously wounded", Vucic said.



Vučić stated that he will not allow the pogrom of the Serbian people.



"If the Albanian occupier shoots at the Serbs, the situation will be different," said Vučić.



"A meeting with Quint is scheduled for tomorrow at 8 o'clock. We are asking the Quint countries to reason with their child. Serbia only wants peace," Vučić said, adding that he probably won't go to Bratislava because of that.