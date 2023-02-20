Sports Djokovic tied the "imposed" record Novak Djokovic started the 377th week at the top of the ATP ranking. Source: B92 Monday, February 20, 2023 | 08:43 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

With that, he equaled the record held by German tennis player Steffi Graf.



Next Monday, he will become the absolute record holder in both competitions.



Although men's and women's tennis do not have many meeting points, especially in singles competition, the Graf record "emerged" as an important tennis imperative after Djokovic became the absolute record holder in men's competition with 711 weeks at the top of the ATP list.



Djokovic, however, continued to dominate and despite last year's "obstacles" in the form of being banned from performing in the USA and deducting points from Wimbledon, he returned to the top and broke this record as well.



Novak has 7070 points in the first place, 590 more than the first follower Carlos Alcaraz, while the third is Stefanos Tsitsipas.



Compared to last Monday, Russian Daniil Medvedev returned to the top ten, advancing three positions by winning the title in Rotterdam.



Apart from Djokovic, Serbia has four other tennis players in the Top 100 - Miomir Kecmanović is ranked 33rd, Laslo Djere advanced five positions to 57th, Filip Krajinović is 69th, while Dušan Lajović holds 80th position.