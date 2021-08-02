Sports Mighty Serbia defeated Montenegro and chose Italy for the next rival! Serbian water polo players convincingly beat Montenegro 13: 6 (6: 1, 2: 1, 3: 2, 2: 2) at the end of the group phase of the Olympic tournament in Tokyo. Source: B92, M.S. Monday, August 2, 2021 | 10:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The Olympic champion inflicted a heavy defeat on one of the medal candidates and chose third place in the group with a score of 3-2.



Therefore, Serbia scheduled a classic with Italy in the quarterfinals of the tournament. A clash of Olympic and world champions for a real spectacle!



Montenegro will go on Greece, while the remaining two matches will be known after the match between Croatia and Spain, i.e. the winner will meet with the USA, and the defeated team with Hungary.



Serbia played the best match in the tournament so far and sent a message to all rivals that "it has started the machine" now.



We saw something similar in Rio, when our "dolphins" struggled in the group, and then in the knockout phase they showed the right face and grabbed the gold, which they are now defending.



If they play like against Montenegro in the most important matches - we will not have to worry.



The most efficient player in the match was captain Filip Filipović with three goals, Nikola Dedović and Duško Pijetlović scored two goals each, while Aleksandar Ivović also scored three goals on the other side.



The quarterfinals are scheduled for Wednesday.