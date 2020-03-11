Crime Lawyer: Djindjic's murder is a political murder "per excellence" Rajko Danilovic, a lawyer of Zoran Djindjic's family, said the security of the assassinated Serbian Prime Minister was flawed and had numerous oversights Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 11:28 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV B92

According to him, some of the events that preceded the assassination were not taken seriously enough.



Danilovic told daily "Kurir" that even 17 years after Djindjic's murder, he hadn't had full knowledge of all the details related to the crime.



The lawyer states that the court did determine who the perpetrators of the assassination were, but not its political background. He says it is "per excellence" political murder, adding that it is never too late to determine its background.



Danilovic says that there were great pressures during the trial and that there were many people who wanted to prevent the truth from being established, claiming that among the most important details that came to the public during the process was the fact that fragments of Milosevic's apparatus remained in power even after the democratic changes, so they organized a murder with the Zemun clan.



"The question is whether Djindjic could have been saved at all, since he was not a man who would hide, he was a Democrat ... Some of the events that preceded the assassination were not taken seriously enough. Djindjic was targeted, he was exposed to numerous threats", Danilovic says.



He says there were serious oversights in Djindjic's security team, but that their nature was never exactly determined, along with the persons who should be held responsible for the security flaws.



Danilovic adds that he regrets that during the trial SRS leader Vojislav Seselj, who was in The Hague at the time, was not summoned for questioning, along with the then FRY President Vojislav Kostunica, who was allegedly on the list for the hearing, but then state bodies refrained from summoning him to the court.