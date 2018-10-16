Crime Belgrader arrested for setting special nature reserve ablaze A resident of Belgrade has been arrested for setting fire to the special nature reserve Carska Bara in northern Serbia, close to the town of Zrenjanin. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 16, 2018 | 13:11 Tweet Share (freeimages.com)

The police in Zrenjanin now have 81-year-old M.T. in custody, on suspicion that he caused the crime of damaging the environment, the Interior Ministry (MUP) announced on Wednesday.

It is suspected that the man first started the fire on his own property which then spread to several hundred hectares of nearby river, reed, and low growth in the Special Nature Reserve Carska Bara in Ecka, near Zrenjanin.



Nobody was injured in the resulting fire, that it took 26 firefighters with nine fire trucks, and volunteers from Zrenjanin to put out.



A total of 800 hectares of wood, fields, and the nature reserve was on fire, according to reports late last nights.



The suspect has been charged and will be brought before a prosecutor, the MUP said.