Drunk-driver kills 3 people; two sisters among his victims

A 24-year-old woman that was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Nis over the weekend has succumbed to her injuries.

Her 27-year-old sister also died in the accident that took place on Sunday afternoon in the southern town.

A drunk-driver struck first struck and killed a 82-year-old cyclist, and then drove into a bus stop where the sisters were standing, throwing them into a nearby store window.



According to eyewitnesses, the car followed the victims and also ended up in the store.



The driver, a 30-year-old, and a passenger in his car received light injuries.



The Prosecution in Nis has confirmed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. According to unofficial information, his blood alcohol content was nearly 2 permilles. The legal limit in Serbia is 0.2 permilles.