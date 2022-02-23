Business & Economy Vučić in Spain; Serbia is buying two planes Today, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will pay a one-day working visit to the Kingdom of Spain. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 23, 2022 | 10:27 Tweet Share Foto: EPA, KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

Vučić will have separate meetings with the King of Spain Felipe VI and the Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the Office for Media relations of the President announced. During his stay in Madrid, Vučić will attend the signing of the Agreement on the purchase of two C-295 Casa transport planes of the "Airbus" company.



On the eve of his departure to Madrid, Vučić announced that he would invite King Philip and Prime Minister Sánchez to visit Serbia.



"Serbian and Spanish officials rarely meet, they have not been in Belgrade for 50 years. I will invite King Philip VI and Prime Minister Sánchez to visit Serbia, they are sincere friends of our country and that is very important for us," Vucic said.



When it comes to signing the agreement by which Serbia buys two Spanish transport planes, Vučić pointed out that it is very important for our country.



"This is important because we will have more and more airports, we will be able to connect Kraljevo and Nis, and Belgrade, and Backa and Banat, and Pcinjski district, and that is very important in modern maneuvers and in moments when you need to move your forces", Vucic said.



Spain is one of the five countries of the European Union that does not recognize the unilaterally declared independence of the so-called Kosovo, and Serbia nurtures friendly relations with that country. Trade between Serbia and Spain has been growing in recent years, and as the most attractive sectors for investment in Serbia, Spain singles out renewable energy sources, transport infrastructure, agriculture industry, energy and environmental protection.



The products of the rubber, wood and furniture industries, as well as food products, frozen and canned fruit, have realistic prospects for increasing exports to the Spanish market.