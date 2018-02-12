Serbia has surplus in trade with Croatia

The forum, organized by Serbian and Croatian chambers of commerce, will being together more than 30 large companies, the Serbian Chamber of Commerce (PKS) has announced.

A press release cited by Beta agency also said that trade between the two countries reached EUR 1.027 billion last year - up 14.2 percent compared to 2016.



In 2017, Serbia's exports to Croatia amounted to EUR 550.7 million (an increase of 17.6 percent year-on-year), while the value of imports from Croatia reached EUR 476.3 million (up 10.4 percent.)



Serbia's trade surplus with Croatia last year stood at EUR 74.4 million.



According to PKS analyses, Serbia could boost exports to Croatia by adding textile, plastic, furniture, dairy, machinery and paper industry products to those it already sells in the neighboring country's market.



"Beside increasing trade exchange with Croatia, Serbian businesspeople are especially interested in investing in Croatia, and in other, higher forms of economic cooperation with Croatian companies," the PKS said.